VHP to hold public rallies for legislation on Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad will hold public rallies in all parliamentary constituencies to urge the government and pressure political parties to bring a legislation for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya, its working president Alok Kumar said Saturday.Kumar also praised the UP government's decision to rename Faizabad district as Ayodhya and linked it to national pride."There was a king's road and a queen's road, there was a Hardinge Bridge in Delhi. They were renamed to Rajpath, Janpath, and Tilak Bridge by then Congress government. Restoring the old names or changing the names of places named after people who have attacked India is a sound thing to do for restoration of national pride," he said.UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced at a public meeting on Tuesday that Faizabad will be renamed as Ayodhya.Kumar said they are meeting religious and social leaders, who in turn are meeting the governor of their states to tell them that people want Ram Temple in Ayodhya.The governors have assured us they will convey it to the president and the prime minister, he added."We will hold public rallies and other programmes in all parliamentary constituencies and will meet all MPs to insist that they support the legislation on Ram Mandir. We will hold the first three public meetings on November 25 in Nagpur, Ayodhya and Bengaluru. The whole thing will culminate in a big public rally on December 9 at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi," Kumar said.He said these developments will be reported to the 'Dharma Sansad' on January 31 in Allahabad and the future course of action will be decided there."We hope that this (public rallies) would strengthen the government to bring a bill and put pressure on other parties to support or at least not to oppose it," he added. PTI SLB SLB ABHABH