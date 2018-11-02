VHP workers booked for disrupting Christian group's meeting in Agra

Agra, Nov 2 (PTI) The police have booked Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) workers for disrupting a Christian group's meeting at a hotel here, officials said.No arrests have been made in the case so far, they said.SHO of Tajganj police station Vinod Kumar said a case has been registered against VHP workers and a probe is underway.The case was registered on a complaint lodged by a member of the Christian group alleging that VHP workers assaulted people at the meeting and misbehaved with women, the police said.The VHP has threatened a stir if the complaint is not withdrawn.Uttar Pradesh VHP vice president Sunil Parashar said if the matter is not dismissed, the workers of the group will take to the streets.The meeting of the Christian group was held at a hotel on Fatehabad road here on Tuesday.Sources said VHP leaders and workers disrupted the meeting, accusing the Christian group of trying to convert Dalits.Seven pastors were arrested from the spot after VHP members filed a complaint at Tajganj police station. The pastors were later granted bail, they said.A counter complaint was lodged by Pastor Ravi. PTI CORR DIVDIV