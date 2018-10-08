Vi-John Launches India's First Hair Removal Cream for Men

About Vi-John Late S. Suchet Singh established Vi-John in 1960. Since then, his vision has led to a tremendous growth for the company. The Vi-John Group is an internationally known company for its product quality and affordable prices. The Vi-John shaving cream is the world's largest selling shaving cream; it is popular for giving users a smooth, soft and comfortable experience. Along with this, the Vi-John shaving foam has shown tremendous growth, with a month on month increase in market share. Feather Touch by Vi-John, a hair removal cream for women, is India's second largest and most trusted hair removal cream. With its continuous innovation and product quality, the brand has shown an accelerated growth since its establishment, leading to its dominant presence in the market, making it one of the leading FMCG companies in India. For more information, please visit: http://www.vijohngroup.com/ . Source: Vi-John PWRPWR