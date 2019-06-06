Viaan Industries Ltd Associates With Zee TV to Present the Second Season of the Country’s First-Ever Interactive LIVE Gameshow - ‘LagaoBoli'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Viaan Industries Ltd, a popular gaming, entertainment & technology company promoted by leading entrepreneur Raj Kundra and celebrity Shilpa Shetty Kundra announce their partnership with Zee TV to air a unique live, interactive game show called LagaoBoli. The format is an exclusive IP of Viaan Industries Ltd and will start airing from 18th August 2019 on Zee TV. LagaoBoli is a new concept where TV viewers can bid LIVE for a brand new car or other products from the comfort of their home via the LagaoBoli app or website www.lagaoboli.com. The person who places the lowest unique bid will see their picture; name and location LIVE on the TV channel. The bidding rules are such that the lowest unique bid with two decimal places wins the product. The game show will be hosted by Paritosh Tripathi and his crew who entertain the audience with spontaneous wit and humor. As part of the show, Paritosh also interviews celebrities every week. The show premieres on Zee TV at 6pm on 18th August 2019. The germination of the shows concept came from an insight that TV viewers sitting back at home often identify themselves with game show participants and feel an impulse to participate in a thrilling experience of competing for a prize that offers spot gratification. LagaoBoli gives this opportunity to everyone with a phone to be a part of a televised live game show. Viaan Industries has not only developed the show but also the technology that runs the shows auction platform. Every episode will have three products to bid for and 25 bids will be given free to all those who sign up to participate. Beyond the free bids, viewers can buy extra bid credits from the app or website. All bids start at just 0.01 paisa! Commenting on the development, Mr. Raj Kundra, CMD, Viaan Industries Ltd. said: Viaan Industries Limited is excited to present to television audiences the second season to Indias first live game show to be aired from 18th August 2019 on Indias leading entertainment channel Zee TV. In this live game show format, the audience has an opportunity to take home a brand new car every week. LagaoBoli is a 24/7 app bidding platform where people can bid and buy brand new products at up to 90% off their retail prices. Our partnerships with leading media and entertainment companies both domestic and global, gives us the necessary momentum to continue our efforts towards establishing a strong presence in the gaming, licensing & animation space in the years to come.Aparna Bhosle, Zee TV Business Head said, In the course of our experimentation with new formats, we came across LagaoBoli a unique concept developed by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty Kundras Viaan Industries that involves and includes viewers sitting back at home in a LIVE interactive game show. The proposition of winning cars and other expensive products week on week at throw-away prices through the concept of reverse bidding where the lowest unique bid walks away with the product is bound to create excitement amongst our audiences.About Viaan Industries Ltd Entrepreneur Raj Kundra and his celebrity wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra founded Viaan Industries Ltd in Mumbai, India. The company has a strong and growing presence across the promising sunrise sectors of Entertainment, Gaming, Licensing and Animation. The companys vision is to drive a lifestyle change in masses through its technology offerings. Their unique business offerings enable the stakeholders, distributors and customers to be a part of the Indian growth story. For more information on Viaan Industries, please visit: www.v-ind.com About Zee TV Zee TV, the flagship channel of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd was launched in October 1992. With a reach of more than 173 countries and access to 1+ Billion viewers globally, Zee TV has created strong brand equity and is the largest media franchise serving the South Asian Diaspora. Realizing its strength in programming and the need for Indian entertainment in the overseas market, it launched Zee TV in the UK / Europe (1995), the USA (1998), Africa (1998) and is available across five continents. Nearly two decades since its launch, Zee TV has driven the growth of the satellite and cable industry in India. The popularity of Zee arises from its understanding of Indian culture and beliefs that are reflected in its programming. Zee TVs content library delivers a variety of choices for the great Indian middle class ranging from non-fiction formats that celebrate the talent of Indias common man to fiction shows that deliver strong messages and drive positive change in society while entertaining viewers. Zee TVs content resonates with its core ethos - Aaj Likhenge Kal that aims to inspire viewers to take charge of their destiny giving wings to their dreams and aspirations. Zee TV is a pioneer in the Indian television space be it introducing singing talent-based reality television with Sa Re Ga Ma in 1995, revolutionizing the way dance was perceived in the country with Dance India Dance in 2009 or encouraging childrens creativity, spontaneity and acting skills through Indias Best Dramebaaz in 2013. Zee TV introduced a wave of popular game shows like Just Ek Minute, SaanpSeedi, Antakshari and clutter-breaking fiction concepts that were way ahead of their time such as Tara, Banegi Apni Baat, Chattan, Hasratein, Rishtey, Sailaab, Zee Horror show, Amaanat, Ashirwaad, Basera, Koshish Ek Asha, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann and Mehendi Tere Naam Ki. All these programmes proved to be major primetime successes and set benchmarks for television. As a socially responsible broadcaster, Zee TV has touched upon a number of diverse social issues through path-breaking shows like Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Aapki Antara, Saat Phere, Punar Vivaah, Afsar Bitya, Phir Subah Hogi, and Doli Armaanon Ki. Some of the channels biggest primetime successes in recent times include Jhansi Ki Rani, Pavitra Rishta, Qubool Hai, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Jamai Raja, Brahmarakshas, Zindagi Ki Mehek, Ishq Subhan Allah, Manmohini, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.