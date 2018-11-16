Vibrant Gujarat summit: Rupani woos investors at Delhi roadshow

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani Friday invited companies and individuals to invest in the state at a roadshow held here to promote its upcoming bi-annual 'Vibrant Gujarat' investor summit.The summit, with the theme of 'Shaping a New India', will be held during January 18-20, 2019."Our vision is to develop and build a 'New India' by the year 2022 and achieve the target set forth for us by our Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi for the 75th anniversary of India's independence," Rupani said at the roadshow which was attended by industry and government representatives."Through this event, the entire world watches how Gujarat makes every possible effort to make it a world-class state... here in the summit the focus will be on investment, New India and new technologies," he added.Rupani also launched the Vibrant Gujarat mobile app which will have all the event related details.Earlier in the day, the Gujarat Chief Minister held one-on-one meetings with CEOs and MDs of key industries to apprise them about the investor friendly policies of the state and invited them to participate in the upcoming summit.Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) Secretary Ramesh Abhishek, who present at the event, credited Gujarat for showing the way in increasing the ease of doing business, which when applied at the central government level has powered India's rise in the global rankings over the last four years.The state government has already held 24 roadshows around the world in the run-up to the biannual event. It will also organise roadshows in other cities, including Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata. PTI SVK ABM