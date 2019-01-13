Vibrant panchayat sys key to rural development in JK: Advisor

Jammu, Jan 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Governor's advisor Vijay Kumar has said a vibrant panchayat system was the key to rural development in the state. With the 24-day training of the newly elected panchayat members of the state starting from Tuesday, the administration has called for strengthening the Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) to boost rural development, facilitate participatory democracy and reinforce accountability at the grassroots level. "Holistic development of villages is possible only when the panchayat members fulfil their responsibilities. The training programmes would go a long way in building capacities of the elected representatives, help them understand their roles and responsibilities and enable them to discharge their legitimate duties," Kumar said here.The advisor was speaking at a workshop of 'Master Resource Persons' who would train the elected representatives of the local bodies in the state. During the workshop, the master resource persons were provided training material that shall be used during the training of the newly-elected members of PRIs starting from January 15 till February 7, an official spokesman said on Sunday.Kumar spoke on the importance of PRIs in transforming the rural landscape by ensuring development at ground level and strengthening democratic setup. "The training should also be imparted regarding guidelines of all the centrally sponsored schemes so that the same are implemented efficiently at the ground level," he said.Sheetal Nanda, Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj briefed the master resource persons regarding the process and contents of course modules.A total of 14 course modules have been designed and supplemented with powerpoint presentations and audio-visual aids to make training more effective, the spokesman said.He said 3,514 trainees would be covered in four batches comprising 45 to 50 trainees per batch across all the districts. PTI TAS SRY