scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Vice Adm Atul Jain to take charge of Eastern Naval Command on My 30

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain will take charge of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on Thursday, an official said Tuesday.He will take charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) ENC from Vice Adm Karambir Singh.Vice Adm Singh will take over as the Chief of the Naval Staff after incumbent Navy Chief Sunil Lanba retires on May 30. PTI PR TIRTIR

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos