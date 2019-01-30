Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar takes over as Vice Chief of Navy

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar assumed charge as Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Wednesday, according to a statement. Kumar, an alumnus of Sainik School, Amaravathi Nagar and the National Defence Academ (NDA), Khadakwasla in Pune, was commissioned into the Executive Branch of the Indian Navy on July 1, 1982.He has held various crucial staff and command assignments during his naval career spanning more than three decades. After completing his specialisation in navigation and direction at Kochi in 1989, Kumar served as the Navigating Officer of the Indian Naval Ships Beas, Nilgiri, Ranvir and Vikrant, the statement said.His other sea tenures include Commanding Officer of INS Kulish and Ranvir and Executive Officer onboard INS Brahmaputra. In the rank of Vice Admiral, he has been the Commandant of the NDA and the Deputy Chief of Naval Staff, it said.Kumar is a graduate of the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and has attended the Army Higher Command Course at Mhow as well as the Expeditionary Operations Course at Quantico, Virginia, US. PTI PR KJ