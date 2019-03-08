scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Vice Admiral Pabby awarded 'Distinguished Alumni Award' by IIT Mumbai

/RNew Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Vice Admiral Gurtej Singh Pabby was on Friday awarded the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' by IIT Mumbai for his "all-round and stellar contribution" towards advancement of technology and leveraging industry and academia collaborations, a statement said. "Vice Admiral Gurtej Singh Pabby had given immense impetus towards development and induction of latest naval technology like air independent propulsion, PLC- based automation and controls and indigenisation of gas turbines," the statement said. He has been at the forefront of Navy's green initiatives such as MARPOL compliance, diesel exhaust emission control and use of bio fuel, it added. PTI PR GVS

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos