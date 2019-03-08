Vice Admiral Pabby awarded 'Distinguished Alumni Award' by IIT Mumbai

/RNew Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Vice Admiral Gurtej Singh Pabby was on Friday awarded the 'Distinguished Alumni Award' by IIT Mumbai for his "all-round and stellar contribution" towards advancement of technology and leveraging industry and academia collaborations, a statement said. "Vice Admiral Gurtej Singh Pabby had given immense impetus towards development and induction of latest naval technology like air independent propulsion, PLC- based automation and controls and indigenisation of gas turbines," the statement said. He has been at the forefront of Navy's green initiatives such as MARPOL compliance, diesel exhaust emission control and use of bio fuel, it added. PTI PR GVS