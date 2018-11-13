Vice Chief of Army Staff lays wreath on body of solider killed in J-K

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Devraj Anbu on Tuesday laid wreath on the body of a soldier, who was killed by a Pakistani sniper along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.Lance Naik Antony Sebastian, 34, died on Monday in Poonch district.Sebastian's mortal remains were brought to the Palam Technical Area where the wreath laying took place.At about 5.15 PM on Monday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector (Mendhar) on the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the death of a soldier and injuring another. Sebastian was critically injured and succumbed to injuries."General Bipin Rawat #COAS & all ranks salute supreme sacrifice of Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM & offer sincere condolences to the family. #BraveSonsOfIndia," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of MoD (Army) tweeted. PTI PR KJ