'Vice', 'Green Book' and 'A Star is Born' dominate Golden Globe Awards nominations

Los Angeles, Dec 6 (PTI) Christian Bale's Dick Cheney biopic "Vice" and Bradley Cooper's directorial debut "A Star Is Born" dominated the Golden Globe Awards nominations announced on Thursday, kicking off annual awards season in the Hollywood which culminates with the much-awaited Academy Awards in February.Actors Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann, and Christian Slater unveiled the nominations for 25 categories of the 76th Golden Globes Awards."Vice," the biographical drama about former US vice president Dick Cheney amassed a total of six Golden Globe nominations, including best picture, best director for Adam McKay and best actor -musical or comedy for Bale.Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen-starrer "Green Book", "A Star is Born" and Yorgos Lanthimos' "The Favourite", have all secured five nominations each."Green Book", inspired by the true story about friendship between Dr Donald Shirley, an erudite African American pianist and his white chauffer Tony Lip, got nominated in best picture - musical or comedy, best director, best actor and best supporting actor categories.Cooper's "A Star is Born" has earned the actor a nod for best director - drama. He has secured another nomination in best actor - drama category. His co-star, Lady Gaga has been nominated in best actress - drama segment."The Favourite", Lanthimos' royal drama about Queen Anne and her two court favourites Abigail Hill and Sarah Churchill, have secured nods for the film's three lead stars -- Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone -- apart from being nominated in best picture - musical or comedy and best screenplay. Colman has been nominated in best actress - musical or comedy, while Stone and Weisz will be battling for best supporting actress award. Marvel's "Black Panther" and Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin novel adaptation, If Beale Street Could Talk, have been nominated in best picture drama category of the awards. They are joined by Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman", Rami Malek-starrer "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "A Star Is Born". Alfonso Cuaron's ode to domestic workers of Mexico, "Roma", has fetched the filmmaker nods in the best director and best screenplay categories. Though, the film was not nominated in best picture category, it is considered a strong contender in best foreign language category. The Mexican feature is joined by "Shoplifters" (Japan), "Never Look Away" (Germany), "Girl" (Belgium) and "Capernaum" (Lebanon). Wes Anderson's stop motion animated drama "Isle of Dogs" has been nominated in the best animated feature category. The film is joined by Disney's "Incredibles 2", "Ralph Breaks the Internet", "Maira" and Sony's "Spider-man Into the Spider-verse". In the best actor - drama category, Cooper is joined by Willem Dafoe for At Eternitys Gate; Lucas Hedges for Boy Erased; Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody and John David Washington for BlacKkKlansman. While Gaga will be accompanied by Glenn Close for The Wife; Nicole Kidman for Destroyer; Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me?; and Rosamund Pike for A Private War in the best actress - drama segment. Damian Chazelle's Neil Armstrong biopic "First Man", a festival favourite, only managed two nominations -- best supporting actress for Claire Foy and best original score for Justin Hurwitz. The film's leading man, Ryan Gosling", failed to get nominated in best actor category.Actors Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg will be the hosts of the ceremony to be held on January 6.Golden Globes officially kicks off the award season in Hollywood.Winners will be voted by the association in 25 categories - 14 in film and 11 in television. Produced by dick clark productions in association with the HFPA, the Golden Globes will air live on NBC. PTI RB RBRB