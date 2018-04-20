VICE Media enters India, targets younger generation

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) VICE Media, a leading youth media brand, today announced its operations in India in partnership with the Times of India Group.

VICE India will bring locally relevant content in Hindi and English languages targeting the millennial generation, the companies said in a joint statement.

VICE India has introduced all of its digital brands under the VICE.com banner and its local content programming will span conversations across topics like food, music, politics, sports, sex, identity, nightlife, arts, and comedy, it added.

"Everything we do, our aim is to reach the aspirational mass audience which is about to make their voices heard loudly in India," VICE APAC CEO Hosi Simon said.

"We are looking beyond urban India, into the regional emerging, aspirational, and highly curious youth population, which we believe will own the future of the country very soon," he added.

Times Bridge CEO Rishi Jaitly said: "We are looking forward to VICE India becoming the countrys leading youth media company, engaging and delighting millennial and Gen Z audiences across the subcontinent."

New offices in Mumbai and Delhi will host full-scale VICE operations, including a local offering of Virtue Worldwide, VICEs in-house creative agency, and a full-service content production studio. PTI KRH ABM