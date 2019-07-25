Vice-President expresses pleasure over Pakistan PM's admission on terror camps

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday expressed pleasure over admission by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan about training of terrorists and appealed to take steps against it. "I am happy our neighbour Prime Minister yesterday (Wednesday) said that there are 30,000-40,000 terrorists but he gave very wrong address. He said that they are trained in Kashmir. They are trained in your part of the country you should understand that and take steps because that will effect that country also. If you believe Indian mythology, it is like Bhasmasur," Naidu said without directly naming Pakistan. He was speaking at a book launch event of Rajya Sabha MP Narendra Jadhav. Addressing a think-tank in Washington on Tuesday, Khan said about 30,000 to 40,000 terrorists who had trained and fought in "some part of Afghanistan or Kashmir" were in his country. "Encouraging terror has become state policy of some countries including our neighbour. Aiding, funding, abetting, training terrorist and causing havoc," Naidu said. Talking about impact of technology, Naidu said cybersecurity and data protection have huge importance in the present era. He said that while the web is source of lawful activities, still there are concerns around personal, commercial and national security because its seamless functioning across borders can be exploited by terrorists. "World over, any country can be attacked remotely. Such attacks can cause widespread damage to telephone networks and even bring down aircraft flight control system," Naidu said. He expressed concern on misuse of social media and fake information being floated around in the country. "Some of the violent incidents have been all attached with social media campaigns without truth or without examination. Blowing things out of proportion. How to protect? That's again another problem. Can you curb it? Can you put restriction? This all issue we have to discuss," Naidu said. He said that during his student life as an activist, he took out procession to protest against start computerisation in banks with slogan "automation is anti-nation". "Can you think of those lines 'automation is anti-nation' then you will be really anti-nation. Countries who have risen on the occasions adopted these technologies and they are moving faster," Naidu said. He said many Indians now lead global multinational companies, and the country's education system and public policy should be aimed at preparing generation to take lead over others. He said India was the world's knowledge hub and the same has been mentioned by historians like Fa-Hien, Hsuan Tsang and others. PTI PRS HRS