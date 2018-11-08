Vice president Naidu hosts PM Modi for Diwali lunch

New Delhi, Nov 8 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Thursday hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Diwali lunch.The two leaders discussed matters related to the development of the country during their interaction."Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi met the Vice President over lunch at the Vice President's residence and greeted him on the occasion of Deepawali," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted.It said Naidu shared with the Prime Minister his impression of country's development gleaned from his visits within the country and abroad. PTI NAB ANBANB