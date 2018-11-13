Vice president pays homage to Ananth Kumar

Bengaluru, Nov 13 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday paid his last respects to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister and senior BJP leader Ananth Kumar here.The 59-year-old Bangalore South MP died at a private hospital here on Monday after battling cancer for several months.Naidu flew to the city from Delhi and went straight to the National College ground where he paid homage by placing a wreath on the mortal remains of Kumar.The vice president also consoled Kumar's wife Tejaswini and other family members.Naidu, who was accompanied by Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala and state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, sat beside Kumar's mortal remains for a few minutes.The vice president and Kumar shared a good bonding with each other, according to BJP sources.Naidu had worked closely with Kumar during his stint as member of Rajya Sabha from Karnataka and they, on several occasions, have spoken about the cordial relationship.The vice president described Kumar as a colleague from students' movements to Parliament. Kumar passed away at the Sri Shankara Cancer Hospital and Research Centre where he was under care after returning home in October following treatment in the US and Britain.His last rites will be performed at Chamarajapet crematorium in the afternoon. According to sources close to the family, Kumar's brother Nanda Kumar will perform the last rites according to Brahmin traditions.The central government has announced a state funeral for Kumar. PTI KSU RA SS ANBANB