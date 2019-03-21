scorecardresearch
Vice president, PM greet nation on Holi

/RNew Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday greeted people on Holi, saying the festival symbolises the victory of good over evil.In his message, Naidu said, "Holi is a celebration of the victory of good over evil. It is a festival that expresses joy and camaraderie." Modi hoped that the festival of colours will bring peace, harmony, prosperity and happiness in our lives.PTI NAB GVSGVS

