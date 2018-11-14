Vice president, PM hail ISRO for GSLV launch

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientists Wednesday for the successful launch of the heavy-lift GSLV rocket, carrying a latest communication satellite, saying it would boost the communication services in the remotest corners of the country."Congratulations to #ISRO scientists for successfully launching GSAT-29 communication satellite today, which will help in providing broadband connectivity in remote areas of Jammu & Kashmir and the North-Eastern States," the vice-president's secretariat said in a tweet.Echoing similar sentiments, Modi said the satellite would provide communication and internet services to the remotest corners of the country. "My heartiest congratulations to our scientists on the successful launch of GSLV MK III-D2 carrying GSAT-29 satellite. The double success sets a new record of putting the heaviest satellite in orbit by an Indian launch vehicle," he tweeted.ISRO's heavy-lift rocket GSLV-MkIII-D2 Wednesday successfully injected into orbit the country's latest communication satellite, GSAT-29, which is intended to meet the communication needs of people in the remote areas in the north-east and Jammu and Kashmir. PTI NAB RC