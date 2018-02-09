Vice President to address insurance meet in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 9 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu would be delivering the valedictory address at an international insurance conference here on February 11.

The two-day conference, organised by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, will begin tomorrow and witness participation of about 400?500 delegates, insurance supervisors, reinsurers and brokers from the South Asian region, an official release said. PTI GDK SS KRK