Vice President to unveil Gandhi's 'Grand Wall Mural' Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will unveil Mahatma Gandhi's 'Grand Wall Mural' here Thursday to mark his 150th birth anniversary year, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission said.The nation remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary Wednesday.The 150 square meters clay mural of Mahatma Gandhi is made of 'Kulhads' by 150 village potters, who assembled to make it at Morbi in Gujarat the birthplace of Gandhiji, the KVIC said in a statement."With the co-operation of these 150 highly-skilled potters from all over the country, we have made this 150-square-metre (15 x 10 metres) wall mural, using their Kulhads," KVIC Chairman Vinai Kumar Saxena said.He said the potters had brought clay from their respective regions to produce Kulhads for the mural.As many as 3,870 all-weather proof Kulhads were used in the final design. PTI RSNBAL