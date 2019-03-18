scorecardresearch
Vice President to visit Jaipur on March 26

Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting the city on March 26 to attend the convocation ceremony of a private university, officials said Monday.The Vice President will address convocation ceremony of Mahatma Gandhi University of Medical Science and Technology (MGUMST) on March 26. He will be chief guest on the occasion, state Chief Secretary D B Gupta said.The chief secretary directed concerned departments to make necessary arrangements for the visit. PTI AG SOMSOM

