Vice President to visit Paraguay, Costa Rica this week

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will be visiting Paraguay and Republic of Costa Rica this week. This is the first high-level visit from India to both the countries, the Ministry of External Affairs said Sunday.Naidu will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons, Members of Parliament and senior government officials.He will be in Paraguay from March 5 to 7 and in Costa Rica from March 7 to 9. While the then President of Paraguay Fernando Lugo had visited India in May 2012, this is the first-ever VVIP visit from India to Paraguay. The vice president's visit would also be the first ever high-level visit from India. Second (former) Vice President of Costa Rica Ana Helena Chacon Echeverria had visited India in October 2015. There have been ministerial and other level exchanges between the two countries at periodic intervals in the past. PTI NAB NAB INDIND