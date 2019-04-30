Vice prez bats for overhauling country's higher eduction system

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday pitched for revamping the country's higher education system to cater to the changing requirements of the 21st century."The time has come for India to re-establish itself as a knowledge and innovation hub. For that to happen, we have to completely overhaul our higher education system to cater to the fast-changing requirements of the 21st century in different sectors," he said.The vice president made the comments while delivering Dr Rajaram Jaipuria Memorial Lecture here on 'Education, Entrepreneurship and Ethics'."The syllabus, curriculum and the pedagogy have to be revamped using the design thinking and creativity. Rote learning has to be replaced by action learning. Students can learn from anywhere in real time now. Technology has effectively broken the barriers of distance through different mediums."Education is the most vital engine of development and the best gift you can ever give to children and youth for continuous progress of civilisation and prosperity of humanity," he said. PTI GJS GJS NSD