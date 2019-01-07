Vice prez inaugurates NCC Republic Day Camp

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu formally inaugurated the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp, 2019, at Delhi Cantonment here on Monday and complimented its efforts in grooming the country's youth and its contribution towards nation building.The NCC is and will be the vanguard of all activities regarding channelising the youth into a creative force to usher in social changes through a wide spectrum of activities, he said.Appreciating the impressive turnout at the 'Guard of Honour', the vice president asked the cadets to make the most of the NCC training and be responsible and empowered citizens of the country. A contingent of NCC cadets drawn from all the three wings of the Army, Navy and Air Force, presented 'Guard of Honour' to Vice President Naidu on his arrival. This was followed by a Band display by Government High School, Mizoram, and Sainik School Kapurthala. The vice president was received by the Director General, National Cadet Corps Lt Gen P P Malhotra at the venue.A total of 2,070 cadets, including 698 girl cadets, drawn from 29 states and seven Union Territories are participating in this camp. It will culminate with the prime minister's rally on January 28.The cadets attending the Camp will be participating in a number of activities, like cultural programmes, national integration awareness and institutional training competitions. PTI VIT GJS GJS NSDNSD