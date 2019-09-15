Vice Prez, PM greet engineers on Engineers Day

New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted engineers on Engineers Day, describing themas those synonymous with diligence and determination.Engineers Day is observed to mark the birth anniversary of acclaimed civil engineer M Visvesvaraya."Engineers are synonymous with diligence and determination. Human progress would be incomplete without their innovative zeal," the prime minister said in a tweet.Greeting the "hardworking engineers", Modi also paid tributes to Visvesvaraya. Naidu saidVisvesvaraya was a civil engineer par excellence, who harnessed India's water resources through dams. "He was a visionary. The nation is ever grateful to his invaluable contribution." PTI NAB DVDV