Vice Prez, PM greet people on Milad-un-Nabi

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi, saying Prophet Mohammad showed humanity thepath of universal brotherhood.Prophet Mohammad showed humanity the righteous path of compassion and universal brotherhood, Naidu wrote on Twitter.The prime minister said on the birthday of Prophet Mohammed, people remember hisnoble teachings." ... pray that there is harmony, brotherhood and peace all around," he tweeted. PTI NAB DVDV