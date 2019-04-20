scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Vicky Kaushal injured on film set

Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) Vicky Kaushal suffered an injury while shooting for an action sequence in his upcoming horror film, according to a statement issued by the actor's team Saturday.The 30-year-old actor, who was shooting in Gujarat, sustained a fracture in his cheekbone and got 13 stitches. As per the statement, the incident took place Thursday where Kaushal was filming an action sequence in a ship on a night shoot of the film being directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh."The crew has been shooting in Gujarat since the last five days. During a night shoot on Thursday, when Vicky was filming an action sequence in a ship, he had to run and open the door. "Unfortunately, the door fell on him and he was badly hurt," the statement read. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital by the crew and flown back to Mumbai for further treatment. PTI KKP RDS RBRB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos