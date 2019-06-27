Vicky Kaushal to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam'

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) Vicky Kaushal is all set to portray 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming biographical film "Sam", to be directed by Meghna Gulzar. Manekshaw was the chief of Indian Army in 1971 when India fought the Bangladesh Liberation War with Pakistan.The announcement comes on the day that marks the 11th death anniversary of the army veteran.The project is yet another collaboration between the director and the actor after their 2017 blockbuster "Raazi"."This film has been brewing between RSVP and me, for some time now. With Vicky now coming on board to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, it has begun to simmer. Looking forward to things to come to fruition one step at a time," Meghna said in a statement. Vicky, who most recently starred in "Uri: The Surgical Strike", said he is honoured and proud to be getting a chance to portray Manekshaw on the big screen. "It's an absolute honour for me to be getting the opportunity to portray the life of Sam Manekshaw. Reuniting with Ronnie and Meghna feels like home because of the tremendous comfort level we share. We are thrilled to bring forward the story of this fearless patriot and the first Field Marshal of India," the actor said. On Twitter, Vicky shared his first look from the film, where is looking the spitting image of the war hero. Ronnie Screwvala, who is backing the project through his banner RSVP banner, said, "Sam Manekshaw's name will be etched in the history as one of the greatest soldiers and minds India has ever seen. Young India desperately need role model to look up to, needs to be educated on the contribution made by this icon to India -- as we know it today." "I could not have asked for a better story teller than Meghna to collaborate with on this one and will be a treat to do this with Vicky again," he added. PTI RB RB BKBK