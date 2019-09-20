Vicky's 'Bhoot' release postponed to Feb 2020, Ayushmann's 'Bala' to arrive on Nov 15

Mumbai, Sep 20 (PTI) They may have shared the National Award for best actor, but Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal are in no mood to have a box office of clash. On Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that his production, "Bhoot: Part One The Haunted Ship" will now release on February 21, 2020. The horror movie was earlier scheduled to release on November 15 this year but Ayushmann's "Bala" will now take up the slot. "The tides have changed!!! Even FEAR needs precision! And for that we need the time to scare you sufficiently and efficiently! #BHOOT has a new date !! The 21st of FEBRUARY 2020 ! SEA you then and try and help @vickykaushal09 escape this haunted ship (sic)," Johar posted on Twitter. In another tweet, he shared the release date of Ayushmann's next "Bala", which is based on the issue of premature balding. "The Further 'Good Newwz' ( pardon the plug) is that my friend's funny, poignant and mazedar film #Bala has a new date which I am proud to announce to all of you! And its a week earlier! #DineshVijan @ayushmannk @bhumipednekar. The new date is 15th November 2019," he wrote. Both "Bala" and "Bhoot" feature Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. PTI SHD BKBK