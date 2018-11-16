Victims recall horror of Outer Delhi accident

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) The car was moving at an extremely high speed and in a matter of seconds we were all mowed down by it, recalled Ricky Jha, one of the survivors of the accident in outer Delhi which claimed the life of a teenager and left eight others injured. A 16-year-old girl died and eight people were injured on Wednesday after the driver of an SUV lost control over its wheels and rammed it into several other vehicles near Meera Bagh Traffic Signal in outer Delhi. The SUV hit a cycle, a scooter, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and then a mini-bus before it came to a halt. The deceased, Seema, was walking on the road when the vehicle hit her, police said, adding she died on the spot. Ricky Jha, a 22-year-old student of JIMS, was waiting to take a right turn towards his home in Nihal Vihar near the traffic signal when the white Fortuner hit his cycle. "I heard a loud crash and within seconds I lost consciousness. It seemed a monster was on the wheels. I am thankful to God I am alive but thinking about that girl (Seema) scares me. It could have been me," Jha, who fractured his leg in the incident, told PTI. Another victim, Narender, 47, was returning home on his motorcycle from his office in Narela when he was hit by the car. "After knocking me, the Fortuner then hit other vehicles. I fell unconscious. Passersby contacted my brother and informed him about the accident," he said. Narender sustained injuries on his right hand and shoulder and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Paschim Vihar. Police identified the erring driver as Kamal Kumar, a retired professor who has worked at Hansraj College. Kumar sustained head injuries in the accident and is currently hospitalised. According to the police, Kumar lost control of the vehicle as it is a new automatic model, which he is not used to driving. "The car was badly mangled. Had there been other persons in the Fortuner, they would have not survived," a senior officer said. One of the injured men, a rickshaw-puller, is still critical. He also sustained serious injuries in his legs. After the accident, locals rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the injured. One of them is said to have alerted the police. Officials said they are checking CCTV cameras installed in the area to fully understand what happened in the incident. Police said they would question Kumar after he recovers. PTI SLB AMP INDIND