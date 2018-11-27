Victoria Beckham to soon launch her own YouTube channel

Los Angeles, Nov 27 (PTI) Fashion designer Victorial Beckham has announced that she would soon launch her own YouTube channel.In an Instagram post, the 44-year-old former Spice Girl member said she would be providing beauty tutorials and styling tips to her viewers through her videos."At September's LFW @derekblasberg joined me at my store to celebrate #VBSince08!" Beckham wrote. "Today I have special news to share. I will be launching my own @youtube channel with beauty tutorials, styling tips and lots of stuff from me. Stay tuned! x Subscribe to my channel at the link in bio today," she added.Beckham also posted a video on her Instagram featuring journalist Derek Blasberg, which depicts the two catching up and talking about fashion. PTI RB RB BKBK