Victorious BJP mayors from Haryana felicitated

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Newly-elected BJP mayors from Haryana were Saturday felicitated at the party headquarters here, with its president Amit Shah congratulating them on their win, a party statement said.The BJP had swept the mayoral elections in the state as its candidates were elected from all five cities, which include Panipat, Hisar, Karnal, Yamunanagar and Rohtak.Avneet Kaur, Renu Bala Gupta, Gautam Sardana, Manmohan Goyal and Madan Singh, mayor from Panipat, Karnal, Hisar, Rohtak and Yamunanagar respectively, were joined by the party's general secretary Anil Jain, who is also the state's in-charge, in their meeting with Shah. It was the first time the mayors of the five municipal corporations were elected directly. Earlier, councillors used to elect the mayors. PTI KR RCJ