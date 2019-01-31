Video of Rajasthan man beaten up for 'harassing' girl goes viral, FIR lodged

Jaipur, Jan 31 (PTI) A 26-year-old man has lodged an FIR against a girl and her relatives after they beat him up for allegedly harassing the girl over phone in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district, police said Thursday. Surendra Kumar Godara lodged an FIR at Anupgarh police station on Wednesday after the video of his thrashing, which took place on January 26, spread on social media, they said.In the video, the girl and four to five other men were seen beating Godara with sticks after tying him to a tree.Godara alleged he was called by the girl to her house in Prem Nagar area on January 26 where he was beaten up by four to five men and Rs 4,000 cash was snatched from him, police said.Godara lodged the FIR against Ramandeep Kaur, Satnam Singh, Manga Singh, Jagpeer Singh and five others, they said.Primary investigation reveals that Godara used to call and tease the girl on the phone and therefore she called him to her house and got him beaten up, police said. PTI SDA AD AD INDIND