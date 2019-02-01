Video of woman shot at point blank range surfaces on social media, J-K police takes note

Specials
Srinagar, Feb 1 (PTI)A video of a young woman being shot dead at point blank range has surfaced on social media in Kashmir, police said Friday.The woman in the short video clip can be seen pleading for mercy with folded hands but a man shoots her twice from point blank range, they said.Police said they have taken cognisance of the video and are ascertaining the details. PTI MIJ ANBANB
