Video shows Cong MLA Nitesh Rane pouring mud on engineer to protest against potholes

Mumbai, Jul 4 (PTI) Congress MLA Nitesh Rane was caught on camera pouring mud on a deputy engineer after tying him to a bridge to protest against potholes on the Mumbai-Goa highway at Maharashtra's Kankavli on Thursday.The incident comes in the wake of an attack by BJP lawmaker Akash Vijayvargiya on a civic official in Indore a few days ago.In the video clip that has gone viral on the social media, Rane and Kankavli Municipal Council president Samir Nalawade are purportedly seen tying Deputy Engineer Prakash Khedekar of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to the railing of a bridge and pouring buckets of mud on him."Every day the locals have to face such mud from the passing vehicles...you also experience it," Rane and Nalawade were heard saying to Khedekar.The local police said a complaint under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) was lodged in connection with the incident. No arrest has been made yet.Nitesh Rane is the younger son of former Maharashtra chief minister Narayan Rane. A dissident Congress member, he has not quit the party yet. PTI MR DC KRK RC