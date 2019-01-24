Videocon Industries, ICICI Bank shares fall up to 3 pc

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Shares of Videocon Industries and ICICI Bank fell by up to 3 per cent Thursday after the CBI booked former ICICI Bank CEO and MD Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Videocon group MD Venugopal Dhoot in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities. The scrip of Videocon Industries Ltd went down by 2.73 per cent to close at Rs 2.85 on the BSE. Shares of ICICI Bank fell by 0.72 per cent to end at Rs 365 apiece on the BSE. The CBI has booked Chanda, Deepak and Dhoot in connection with alleged cheating and irregularities in loans sanctioned by the bank to the group in 2012, officials said Thursday. The agency Thursday carried out searches at multiple locations, including the offices of Videocon group in Mumbai and Aurangabad, offices of Nupower Renewables Pvt Limited which is operated by Deepak Kochhar, and Supreme Energy after registering a case. In addition to Chanda, Deepak and Dhoot, the agency has also named companies NuPower Renewables, Supreme Energy, Videocon International Electronics and Videocon Industries as accused in the FIR registered under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said. PTI SUM HRS