Videocon loan case: IT issues second notice to Deepak Kochhar

New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) The Income Tax Department has issued a second notice to Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, after it received a "part reply" from him in connection with its tax evasion probe with links to the Videocon bank loan case, officials said.

An authorised representative of Kochhar, they said, submitted official documents and statements to the department two days ago, in reply to a notice first issued to him early this month.

They said as the replies were not "complete" and lacked full information, Kochhar has been asked to submit the rest of the details by this week, including the flow of about Rs 325 crore from two Mauritius-based firms to his company NuPower Renewables Private Ltd.

They said the authorities who appeared in response to the IT notice have assured cooperation.

The two foreign-based firms have been identified as First Land Holding Limited and DH Renewables Holding Limited.

The department, they said, has also sought the share valuation report for investment in NuPower Renewables apart from copy of balance sheets and profits.

The taxman has also sought, according to the notice accessed by PTI, nature of activities of NuPower Renewables between 2010-11 to 2015-16.

The IT notices, under section 131 (power regarding discovery, production of evidence) of the I-T Act, have been issued to Kochhar in his capacity as the Managing Director (MD) of NuPower Renewables.

The department has also sought the names and addresses, nationality of the promoters, directors and beneficial shareholders of these firms as part of the notice, they said.

The department had first sent a detailed questionnaire, seeking details of the firms operations, to be answered by Kochhar as it is probing the investments made by the two Mauritius-based firms in his company with suspected links to the Videocon-ICICI bank loan case.

The CBI is already conducting a preliminary enquiry in this loan case and has named Kochhar in it.

The CBI probe is to find out if there was any quid pro quo involved in the bank issuing a Rs 3,250 crore loan to the Videocon Group in 2012.

The loan deal had recently made news after reports questioned it and linked it to a possible quid pro quo that Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot allegedly had with NuPower Renewables, a company founded by Deepak Kochchar. PTI NES ZMN