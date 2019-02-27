Videos of IAF pilot show him bloodied, blindfolded but composed and stoic

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Two videos released by the Pakistani Army purportedly show captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthmaan bloodied and blindfolded but answering questions in a composed and stoic manner. The wing commander, whose MiG 21 Bison aircraft was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force while engaged in hot pursuit to repel enemy attack on Wednesday, ejected safely but landed across the Line of Control and was taken into custody by the Pakistan Army.There were other video clips on social media where he could be seen beaten by locals while lying in a stream before being taken away by soldiers. The veracity of the videos could not be ascertained. Later, the Pakistanis released a clip showing the blindfolded officer with blood flowing down his cheek, identifying himself as Wing Commander Abhinandan. In the video, he refused to answer any question, except for giving his ID number, designation and marital status.However, the video released through Twitter was withdrawn within minutes, keeping in view the Geneva Convention dictating that a prisoner of war should not be shown publicly in a humiliating manner. Hours later, the Pakistan Army released another video, lasting 1.19 minutes, where Abhinandan can be seen drinking tea, cleaned up but with his face bruised and eyes swollen. The officer again answers questions with composure and no display of fear.To most queries, he says he is sorry as he is not supposed to divulge any details. "I hope you like the tea," the interrogator is heard asking. "It is fantastic," he answers. PTI ABS SKL MINMIN