Vidyasagar Preschool Celebrates the Joy of Giving Week

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, February 27, 2019/PRNewswire/ --There is nothing more refreshing, more inspiring and wonderful than seeing a smile on the face of a little one who has just done something special for society. There is an immense feeling of joy that rushes over when one gives someone a gift that they might have needed. With this thought in mind, the students and parents from Vidyasagar Preschool (VSP) recently celebrated the Joy of Giving Week at their Koramangala, Indiranagar and JP Nagar campuses.As a part of the drive, 'Happy Donation Boxes' were placed at the preschool campuses to collect toys, educational games and books. The preschoolers were encouraged to contribute items that had brought them joy and now would bring joy to someone else. The students were also welcome to buy a new gift; the donations were gift-wrapped and presented in plenty which is the true spirit of giving. Parents observed that at such a small age, children were able to understand the virtue of sharing and parting with a prized possession for a cause. The toys and books were donated to the R.K Foundation (Townhall), Angels Orphanage (Shivaji Nagar) and Desire Society (JP Nagar).In keeping with the tradition of raising the empathy quotient of the child at Vidyasagar Preschool, the toddlers collected a total number of 15 boxes of toys and gifts for donations. This programme provided an opportunity for preschoolers to understand that this small gesture on their part was going to make another person or child extremely happy. As a practice, the preschool will celebrate the Joy of Giving Week every year.Ms. Shashikala C Rananavare, Principal from Vidyasagar Preschool J.P. Nagar said, "Raising the empathy quotient in a child is one of the pillars of Vidyasagar Preschool, the child is not only imparted education in skill sets essential for development and learning capabilities but also encouraged to become a citizen capable of becoming support to society. The Joy of Giving was a heartwarming experience to see the number of contributions by the little ones from all branches."Expressing her views on the event, Ms. Manya a parent from the VSP Indiranagar branch said, "It is definitely a good initiative to teach kids and make them understand that there is lot more than just keeping things to themselves, and sharing it with someone who needs this more than they do; is important."About Vidyasagar Preschool Vidyasagar Preschool (VSP) is an assortment of happy preschool campuses spread across Hebbal, Koramangala, Indiranagar and JP Nagar, designed to provide a wide spectrum of formative education for children in Bangalore. Our trained and empathetic faculty members consider identity development to be a key tenet in the holistic progress of each child, as they begin to embrace their unique talents, and start forming an idea of who they aspire to be, as young adults and responsible citizens.For more information please https://www.vidyasagarpreschool.com .Source: Vidyasagar Preschool PWRPWR