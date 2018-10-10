Vidyashilp Academy Bangalore Ranked Among the Top 10 Day Schools of Excellence in the Country

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, October 10, 2018/PRNewswire/ --The annual Education World 2018-19 survey of India's schools of excellence has ranked Vidyashilp Academy as one of India's top 10 co-ed day schools in the country. The school ranked 8th in the country and 3rd in the state and city-wide ranking column. The ranking process grades over 1,000 schools of India on 14 parameters - academic reputation, faculty competence, leadership quality, sports education, etc. The survey result is a recognition for those schools who have done exceedingly well in the fields of education. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766744/Vidyashilp_Academy_Logo.jpg )Vidyashilp Academy has been recognized worldwide for its unique curriculum and teaching practices. The curriculum lends itself to a smooth and structured transition, meeting the requirements of both the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE).The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience, and inculcate critical thinking from the very start. The school recently was also recognised as India's 1st Fairtrade School ."The climb on the national level and the sustained recognition on the State level is due to the resolve and collective achievements of the students and teachers at Vidyashilp Academy. The rankings stand as an endorsement of our school which over the last 23 years, has been recognised worldwide for its unique curriculum and its teaching practices," said Ms. Kiran Pai, Director Vidyashilp Academy.Education World is an education-focused magazine with a mission of 'building pressure of public opinion to make education the No.1 item on the national agenda'."With Shilpites making their presence felt in all fields, it is reflected in the achievement of the school which has stuck to its ideology of 'excellence'. The school will continue with its efforts to provide a unique holistic learning environment to the students," said Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of the School, Vidyashilp Academy.About Vidyashilp Academy: Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start.Source: Vidyashilp Academy PWRPWR