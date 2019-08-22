Vidyashilp Academy Holds 5K RUN “RUN FOR A CAUSE, A RUN BY THE COMMUNITY” - for Underprivileged Students

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Vidyashilp Academy (VSA) hosted its first 5K Run at the school campus, Jakkur. The event, RUN FOR A CAUSE, A RUN BY THE COMMUNITY was organized to support the education of children in the adopted Government Schools by Vidyashilp Community Trust and also at Shree Raj Education Centre, an NGO in Parli, Maharashtra. The flagship event at VSA bought together 1260 Alumni, Students, Parents, Grandparents, Faculty and the extended families for this social cause. The students from Vidyashilp Academy will now personally handover the contribution to the respective institutions. The run was divided in the 1k- 3k-5k categories. Expressing her view on the momentous occasion Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of the School and College Advisor, Vidyashilp Academy said, On the momentous occasion my sincere gratitude to the VSA family for making the day eventful. She also shared that the Iowa University Dance Marathon, which is considered one of the largest student-led event was an inspiration for VSA 5K Run. She commented that the Banana Plant on the finisher medals was a reminder of the potential this annual event will have in the coming years. With every new leaf emerging bigger than the previous one, the RUN and the cause attached to it will scale to a greater height. Ms. Selvi acknowledged that as adults what we were thinking for days, the students translated into action within hours. This event offered Shilpites opportunities for leader expression moments and wishes that students of Vidyashilp Academy become Change influences. Speaking on the occasion a parent said, VSA 5K run bought together the feeling of inculcating health as wealth with the kids from an early age. We are proud and glad as we had an opportunity to be a part of the community to support this fundraising event. The 5K event marks the culmination of 24 years of Vidyashilp Academy which has been striving to nurture future change-makers.Vidyashilp Academy Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University Of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start. PWRPWR