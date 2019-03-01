Vidyashilp Academy Receives the 'Green School of the Year' and 'Future Ready School of the Year Award' at the EdTech Review Summit

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, March 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Vidyashilp Academy, based in Bengaluru, has received two awards at the EdTech Review Summit held in the city. The school has won the title of the 'Green School of the Year' and has also been awarded, 'Future Ready School of the Year'. The awards pick the best private schools all over India, who have increasingly become conscious of the natural environment and its depleting resources and have taken the responsibility to adopt sustainable practices. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766744/Vidyashilp_Academy_Logo.jpg )More than 100 schools from India, covering most states and Union Territories had participated in the event. The jury, with a diverse background and knowledge in the education sector, has chosen Vidyashilp Academy for its content and purpose driven curriculum. The school emerged a winner in the 'Green School' category due to its various practices in managing resources from increasing energy efficiency, water conservation to waste management. Vidyashilp Academy is India's first Fairtrade School which joins a growing number of institutions the world over that are recognized as change makers. The school demonstrates a strong commitment to Fairtrade in practice through the enriched curriculum with interesting and engaging activities and classroom interactions. Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start.Speaking on the achievement, Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of the School, Vidyashilp Academy, said, "The Green School Award is an affirmation to our years of commitment towards Sustainable Development Goals. Our whole School initiatives to create responsive attitude in children is endorsed through various activities taken by our students. This award is an acknowledgement to our students and educators' sincere efforts. The Future Ready School recognition inspires our community to move forward with greater excitement."The school is also the first in Bengaluru to establish a recycling unit on the school campus and generating power from the same for everyday use. Vidyashilp Academy is also one among the top two schools in the Behtaar India Campaign. Till date, the school has saved 4,223 trees, 59,62,560 liters of water, one month's electricity to 10,931 households and helped 7,453 underprivileged children by recycling 2,48,440 kg of newspapers.The event took place with 1000+ Edtech stakeholders (Edtech & e-learning startup founders, publishers, investors, venture capitalists, K-12 and higher education institution owners & heads, educators etc.) and over 50 Edtech solution providers exhibiting during the 2-day event.About Vidyashilp Academy: Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start. For more information, visit https://www.vidyashilp.com/.Source: Vidyashilp Academy PWRPWR