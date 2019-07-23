Vidyashilp Academy Through Vidyashilp Community Trust Adds New Dimension to its Vision

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vidyashilp Community Trust inaugurated its 21 adopted Government schools at the Government Higher Primary School Byatarayanapura. The guest of honor Dr. P. Dayananda Pai - Chairman and Managing Trustee of Vidyashilp Academy lit the lamp in the presence of the Principals, community members, stakeholders, key government representatives and the members of the adopted schools. The trust is the community outreach program of Vidyashilp Academy, primarily founded to address the growing concerns related to dearth of skill-based education and curriculum upgrade that exists in most Government schools. The trust was created to fill the gaps in education, in the local and Indian context which focuses on high-quality, low-cost and replicable interventions and to address them in the existing education system. Vidyashilp Community Trust has spearheaded these programs with its strength of volunteers who work on providing age-appropriate learning with a broad curriculum, based on active learning that exposes students to a variety of subjects such as languages, mathematics and development of skills. Speaking on the momentous occasion, Ms. Kiran Pai, Director, Vidyashilp Academy, said, "The Indian education format at the higher level is moving towards a learner-centered shift, students are encouraged to take greater responsibility for their learning outcomes. Lecture-based class formats are giving way to collaborative learning models. Students graduating from secondary schools will face a huge gap which is difficult to bridge without a strong foundation early on. As a community we are happy to be the facilitators for the future generation of the Government school children. Their dreams are big and we take the responsibility to make it a reality." This year, the Trust has an extensive plan to upgrade its learning space through visual appeal, volunteer for learning better and provide necessities to nurture with the right opportunities. The focus for the 21 government schools in the N4 region of Bengaluru has begun seeking participation from within the community, by building partnership engagements.About Vidyashilp Community Trust: Vidyashilp Community Trust is a registered charitable trust that works on improving the quality of education in rural India by nurturing children to be agents of change and focusing on holistic development. The trust is committed to the creation of a more equitable, merit-based society by empowering individuals through transformational education to bridge the socio-economic divide.About Vidyashilp Academy:Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766744/Vidyashilp_Academy_Logo.jpg PWRPWR