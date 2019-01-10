Vidyashilp Community Trust Adopts Government School at Byatarayanapura

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BENGALURU, January 10, 2019/PRNewswire/ --A student from the Govt. Higher Primary School situated in Byatarayanapura is very excited to speak in English. It was difficult for her to say one full sentence in English before, but after the spoken English and reading classes, she is able to talk very easily and is now thinking of becoming a teacher. She is one of the 250 students benefitting from the education development programme conducted by Vidyashilp Academy. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766744/Vidyashilp_Academy_Logo.jpg )In their endeavour to give back to society, Vidyashilp Community Trust (VCT) in association with Vidyashilp Academy (VSA) has recently adopted the govt. school with the vision to enhance both interpersonal development and teaching skills so that the school can impart quality education to the students. With time, VSA plans to introduce co-curricular activities into the government school's academic curriculum and also monitor the quality of academics, attendance of students, the parent satisfaction and tangible improvement in the student's academic scores.The foundation of the government school was laid in 1948 by the Government of Karnataka. The school is currently managed by 8 teachers, at the primary level of education. Vidyashilp Academy also intends to improve the requisite infrastructure of the school to enhance learning spaces by undertaking activities such as improvement of the school playground, upkeep of essentials in the classrooms, painting, and waterproofing of classroom walls, assistance in upgrading the library, early science lab, computer lab, stores, etc. The school will also conduct campus activities on designated days such as Children's Day, Independence Day at the school in collaboration with students from both schools. The aim is for the students to benefit from the practical application of knowledge, hands-on opportunities, an integrated teaching and learning methodology based on current practices at Vidyashilp Academy.Speaking on the momentous occasion, Ms. Kiran Pai, Director Vidyashilp Academy, said, "Our society remains marked with stark inequalities - none more obvious in the education sector. Many public schools in Bangalore struggle with inadequate infrastructure, poor sanitation and hygiene, lack of professional learning and weak academic outcomes. This government school is no exception, it is our duty to step in. In partnership with the Government school principal, Ms. Vani Gandhi, we aim to meet the developmental needs of our newly adopted students so that their future is just as promising, as the students of Vidyashilp Academy."VSA students have been involved with the government school on various projects, one such was with U&I, an NGO that works on ensuring impactful, high-quality education for underprivileged students in order for them to lead successful lives. Students from VSA have been teaching the basics of the English language and this has made a great impact with some students wanting to pursue teaching as a profession.Ms. Kalai Selvi, Head of the School, Vidyashilp Academy said, "We commit to nurturing socially responsive students, I am delighted that Shilpites value what they have been ascribed and have shown a deep sense of respect and humility to others who are pushing themselves to climb the social ladder. Interface with children in the community schools has helped us see the deeper and proactive side of our children."Other programs such as annual health check-up, nutrition camps for students, providing for notebooks and stationery, additional school uniform and shoes are also on the agenda.The primary objective of this collaboration is to improve the overall quality, provide requisite upgrades to infrastructure, teaching aid, and creating a learning experience for the benefit of individual students of the school.About Vidyashilp Academy:Vidyashilp Academy is a private, co-educational school located in Jakkur, Bangalore, India. The school is affiliated to The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and the University Of Cambridge International Examinations (CIE). Education at Vidyashilp goes beyond the confines of a textbook. The pedagogical focus lies in enabling students to learn from application and experience and inculcate critical thinking from the very start.Source: Vidyashilp Academy PWRPWR