Viega launches first Indian plant at Sanand, invests Rs 160cr

Ahmedabad, Mar 13 (PTI) Plumbing and heating solutions firm Viega today launched its first manufacturing facility in India at Sanand near here with an investment of around Rs 160 crore (20 million euro).

The facility aims to cater to the local demands for the companys products - which are in categories of piping system as well as draining and flushing technology - and serve the local market needs, the chief executive officer of the Germany-based company, Claus Holst-Gydesen said today.

It will also export to countries in south east Asia and the Middle East in coming years, he added.

To begin with, the company will manufacture floor drains and toilet cisterns from the Sanand plant.

It had acquired a 16-acre land in Sanand GIDC to open its first facility in the country after signing a memorandum of understanding with the state government at the Vibrant Gujarat Investors Summit in 2015.

According to Gydesen, India is a strong pillar for Viegas growth plan. "Looking from long-term perspective, India, with its young population and fast growing economy, will one day become big for the company," he said.

Hygiene for sanitary facilities in general and drinking water in particular, according to chief strategist officer Anna Viegener, is one of the core competencies of the family-run business with a 119-year-old history.

The Viega Group, which has been active in India since 2005, founded its subsidiary Viega India in 2015 with its headquarters here.