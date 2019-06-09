Vigilance inspector assaulted by water plant owner, workers

Varanasi (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A vigilance inspector working with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was on Sunday reportedly assaulted by the owner and workers of a water plant he had gone to inspect, police said. Deepak Kumar Srivastava had visited the RO plant at Pandeypur here after getting a complaint that the plant was being run on stolen electricity, they said.The inspector, who was returning in his jeep, was waylaid by the owner and workers of the plant. They then assaulted him and took away his mobile phone before fleeing the spot, police said.SP (city) Dinesh Kumar Singh and ADM (city) Vinay Singh rushed to the spot along with a large police force.The plant was later seized by the police, they said. A complaint was filed at Cant police station by Srivastava. Efforts are on to arrest the attackers, police added. PTI CORR SRY