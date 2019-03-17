Vijay Goel stages dharna at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Union minister Vijay Goel Sunday staged a 'dharna' at Jantar Mantar here and said people of the national capital should not be tricked by the 'mahamilawati' (highly adulterated) alliance of the Congress and the AAP.Goyal cautioned the Delhi residents against the alliance and displayed banners.BJP MLAs Jagdish Pradhan, Om Prakash Sharma and Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana also addressed the public along with Goyal. PTI PKS PR AAR