Vijay Goel takes out 'Dhol Padyatra'; hits out at AAP, Cong

/RNew Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) Union minister Vijay Goel Friday undertook a 10-km march in Karol Bagh, and hit out at both the Congress and AAP, alleging that the two parties were "desperate to forge an alliance".During his 'Dhol Padyatra', he was joined by several party workers.In a statement, Goel alleged that "Kejriwal and his coterie" know that they would never come back to power again in Delhi, and "so they are trying every dirty trick possible to win elections". Even if it means spending taxpayers' money on "false publicity or joining hands with the same Congress, whose tales of corruption were repeatedly told by Kejriwal during previous Assembly polls," he claimed. Goel claimed that the two parties were "desperate to forge an alliance", and both the parties are "indulging in closed-door conspiracies" which, he shall expose to people of Delhi through the 'Dhol Andolan'.He also said that many residents of unauthorised colonies have come to meet him to express their happiness over the Cabinet's decision to constitute a committee to look into the process of conferring them ownership or transfer rights. PTI KND GVS