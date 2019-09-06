Vijay Kumar Chopra, Chief Editor of the Punjab Kesari group, elected PTI Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Vijay Kumar Chopra, Chief Editor of the Punjab Kesari Group of newspapers, was on Friday unanimously elected Chairman of Press Trust of India (PTI), the country's premier news agency. Chopra, 87,succeeds N Ravi, Publisher and former Editor-in-Chief of The Hindu. Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Bennett, Coleman and Company Limited(BCCL), the publisher of Times of India, was elected Vice-Chairman. Chopra was earlier Chairman of PTI in 2001-02 and 2009-10. He was also past President of the Indian Newspaper Society(INS). The elections took place at a meeting of the Board of Directors of the news agency following the company's 71st annual general meeting here. Besides Chopra, Jain and Ravi, the PTI Board members are Mahendra Mohan Gupta (Dainik Jagran), K N Shanth Kumar (Deccan Herald), Riyad Mathew (Malayala Manorama), Aveek Kumar Sarkar (Anandabazar Patrika), M P Veerendra Kumar (Mathrubhumi), R Lakshmipathy (Dinamalar), Hormusji N Cama (Bombay Samachar), Praveen Someshwar(Hindustan Times), Justice R C Lahoti, Deepak Nayyar, Shyam Saran and J F Pochkhanawalla.PTI GSN GSNGSN