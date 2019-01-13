Vijay Shankar to replace Pandya in Aus, Gill for NZ tour

(Eds: updating with fresh info) New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Tamil Nadu all-rounder Vijay Shankar will replace suspended Hardik Pandya for India's ongoing ODI series in Australia while rookie Punjab opener Shubman Gill will be joining the national team during the limited over series in New Zealand."Initially, the selectors had picked Mayank Agarwal for K L Rahul and Vijay Shankar for Pandya but it has been learnt that Agarwal is nursing a niggle. "That is why the team management has asked for only one replacement in Australia and that is Shankar. And Gill is being rewarded for his good show in Ranji Trophy and A-tours," a source close to the selection committee told PTI. Pandya and Rahul have been suspended pending an inquiry into their sexist comments on a TV show, ruling them out of the three-match ODI series against Australia. They have already return home from Australia as the BCCI suspended them Friday for their outrage-evoking comments on women, hours after the duo's on-field leader Virat Kohli expressed his disapproval.The 27-year-old Shankar is a middle-order batsman from Tamil Nadu who can also bowl medium pace. He has played in five T20s. PTI KHS PDS DPB RCJ