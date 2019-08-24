Vijay Varma to walk for label Tisa at LFW W/F

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) "Gully Boy" star Vijay Varma is set to turn showstopper for fashion label Tisa at the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019.The actor will walk the ramp on the final day of the fashion gala for the brand's men's clothing line, titled 'Shey'.The collection is inspired by the people, landscape and architecture of Ladakh region, a statement read.The LFW closes Sunday. PTI RDS SHDSHD